Harvard Professor Charged with Hiding China Ties Due in Court

Charles Lieber, a Harvard professor charged with concealing his income from federal authorities, is due in court on Thursday for a detention hearing.
Lieber, who chairs the Harvard chemistry and chemical biology departments, was arrested on Tuesday in his office.
Lieber allegedly hid his involvement in China's Thousand Talents Plan, a program which seeks people well-versed in foreign technology and intellectual property to come to China.
Lieber has worked at Harvard since 1992 and is currently on administrative leave.
Lieber was in federal custody after a brief court appearance Tuesday, pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with his attorney.
