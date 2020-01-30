Local
Harvard Professor Charged with Hiding China Ties Due in Court

In addition to lying about his income, Charles Lieber is accused of lying about his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program

By Staff and wire reports

Charles Lieber, a Harvard professor charged with concealing his income from federal authorities, is due in court on Thursday for a detention hearing.

Lieber, who chairs the Harvard chemistry and chemical biology departments, was arrested on Tuesday in his office.

Lieber allegedly hid his involvement in China's Thousand Talents Plan, a program which seeks people well-versed in foreign technology and intellectual property to come to China.

Lieber has worked at Harvard since 1992 and is currently on administrative leave.

Lieber was in federal custody after a brief court appearance Tuesday, pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with his attorney.

