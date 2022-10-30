Harvard Students On Alert After Overnight Break-ins

Harvard students are on alert after someone broke into four dorms, stealing pricey electronics amongst other things

Police are reminding students at Harvard to lock their doors and close their windows while they look for whoever is responsible for these break-ins.

Investigators say the break-ins happened between late Friday night and early Saturday morning at Quincy and Adams houses and another on DeWolfe street.

The Harvard University Police Department says it responded to two similar burglary reports in Wigglesworth Hall on Massachusetts Avenue and Mower Hall, which is around the corner on Cambridge Street.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Campus police say the thief snagged laptops, iPads, airpods, a wallet and cash. In every case, students left their doors either unlocked or open. Some students telling us they aren’t shocked, their classmates often leave their doors unlocked.

Something similar happened in the area just three months ago. When campus police arrested someone after multiple burglaries at two dorms. In those cases, students also reported stolen laptops and iPads.

“Students will just leave their key in the door to make partying more accessible but in turn it makes their belongings more accessible to the public.”, said Harvard Student Lauren Perl.

It’s unclear at this point whether the break-ins are related.