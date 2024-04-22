Harvard suspends Palestinian advocacy group

Harvard University's leading Palestinian advocacy group says it has been suspended as protests over Israel's war in Gaza rock college campuses.

The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee announced the suspension on social media Monday.

A university spokesperson confirmed to The Boston Globe that Harvard College had suspended the group. The Harvard Crimson reported that it had obtained an email ordering the group to "cease all organizational activities" for the rest of the term or face possible expulsion.

"You can suspend our organization and threaten our students. But you will never silence our calls for divestment from apartheid, occupation & genocide," the group said in a statement on social media. "We call on the Harvard community to fight against repression and join the movement for Palestinian liberation. History is watching you."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The suspension comes as students at other schools, including MIT, Tufts University and Emerson College, demonstrate in solidarity with protesters at Columbia University.

The Associated Press reported that a sign proclaimed Harvard Yard closed to the public Monday. It said structures, including tents and tables, were only allowed into the yard with prior permission. "Students violating these policies are subject to disciplinary action," the sign said. Security guards were checking people for school IDs.

The Palestine Solidarity Committee drew headlines in the aftermath of Hamas' initial attack on Israel with a letter many criticized as justifying the terror group's violence.