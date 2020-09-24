Local

crime

Harwich Man Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Teenage Girls

Saidnawey was recently hired as a Eastham Elementary School fourth grade teacher but placed on leave before the start of school, according to reports

By Staff Reports

A Harwich, Massachusetts man -- reportedly recently hired as a elementary school teacher -- has been accused of taking inappropriate pictures of teenage girls and asking them to pose nude for him.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home of James Saidnawey and interviewed potential victims after getting reports about the related crimes.

Police in Eastham arrested Saidnawey at 8 a.m. Tuesday for two counts of posing or exhibiting child in state of nudity or sexual conduct. He was due to be arraigned at the Orleans District Courthouse later Tuesday morning.

Saidnawey was a newly-hired Eastham Elementary School fourth grade teacher, according to the Cape Cod Times, but was placed on leave before school started.

The Eastham Police Department is still investigating, along with the Massachusetts State Police and Harwich Police. Additional charges may be filed.

Local

Maine 3 hours ago

Maine Police Chief Charged With Aggravated Assault

Grand Central Terminal 3 hours ago

Secret ‘Man Cave' Discovered Below Grand Central Platform; 3 Subway Workers Busted

This article tagged under:

crimeMassachusetts State Policeharwichintimate photos
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us