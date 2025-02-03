Boston

Hasbro homes in on Boston Seaport site for HQ as search nears end: BBJ sources

Hasbro has been weighing whether to relocate to Boston from its longtime Pawtucket, Rhode Island, headquarters since last year

By Greg Ryan

Foundation Medicine is looking to sublease a chunk of its new Seaport District headquarters. It is set to move into its new Summer Street headquarters in December.

Toy maker Hasbro Inc. is closing in on a decision about its future headquarters, according to sources familiar with the process, with an unlikely candidate emerging as a strong contender: a lab-and-office building in Boston’s Seaport District already leased to a life sciences company.

Hasbro (Nasdaq: HAS) has been weighing whether to relocate to Boston from its longtime Pawtucket, Rhode Island, headquarters since last year. Rhode Island officials were caught off-guard when the Business Journal broke the news about the search in September. Since then, however, they have mounted a full-court press to keep Hasbro, including a January meeting between Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us