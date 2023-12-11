Boston

‘Hateful' and ‘vile' antisemitic graffiti found on UMass Boston campus, school officials say

Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Antisemitic graffiti was found on the UMass Boston campus last week, according to school officials.

The school was made aware of the vandalism on Monday, Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco said in a letter to the school community.

The "hateful" and "vile" graffiti was found in bathrooms in several buildings, according to Suárez-Orozco. After finding out, he said campus leaders and police quickly inspected the sites.

"There can be no equivocation on what this is: a hate crime that strikes at the heart of who we are," wrote Suárez-Orozco. "And we should all be outraged that this reprehensible, cowardly behavior has infiltrated the UMass Boston community."

He said that as they process this as a community, the institution "must" condemn antisemitism in all of its forms and remain vigilant in "modelling antiracist norms and behavior."

Suárez-Orozco said the university is conducting a criminal investigation and will make sure those responsible are held accountable.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the UMass Boston Police Department at 617-287-5555.

