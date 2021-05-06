Hateful, Vulgar Grafitti Found in Multiple Locations in Marblehead, Mass.

Hateful and vulgar graffiti has been found in multiple locations throughout Marblehead, Massachusetts, and the police department is asking for the public's help.

Police say there have been three incidents in the past week, and they believe they are related.

"This type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community," Chief Robert Picariello said in a statement Thursday.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, Marblehead police responded to Front Street for a report of graffiti on a path at Crocker Park. Officers found vulgar graffiti scrawled in large block letters with black spray paint on a pathway.

Police conducted a search of the area but did not find anyone suspicious.

The graffiti they found was similar to graffiti that had been discovered in two other locations the day before, police said.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, police responded to Warren Road near Ware Pond after receiving a report that someone had spray painted anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a boardwalk in white spray paint.

Later Saturday, police responded to the area of 31 Village Street for a report of graffiti that was located under a bridge. There, officers found anti-Semitic language that had been spray painted on the ground in large block letters in black spray paint.

Chief Picariello thanked the residents who brought these incidents to the department's attention.

"We take all reports of hateful actions, racism and anti-Semitism extremely seriously," he said, "and we will continue our investigation into these matters."

Anyone with information about these incidents or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in these areas is asked to call the Marblehead Police Department at 781-631-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.