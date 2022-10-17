Haverhill, Malden Students Stay Home Monday Amid Teacher Strikes

Classes are canceled Monday for students in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts, as teachers go on strike following a failure to come up with an agreement during contract negotiations over the weekend.

The unions in both districts have been without a contract since school started. In Malden, the contract expired Aug. 31, while in Haverhill, educators have been trying to hammer out a deal since the end of June.

Monday morning in Haverhill, school committee members and their attorney are speaking, as negotiations are expected to resume later in the morning. Malden's school committee walked away from negotiations, calling instead for mediation going forward.

School committees in both communities have argued that these strikes are illegal according to state law. But teachers in both Haverhill and Malden said over the weekend they’ve come to the point where they have no choice. Stuck in the middle of these stalled negotiations are about 8,000 students in Haverhill and about 6,000 students in Malden, who have no school Monday.

Educators in both districts say the school committees are missing the bigger picture — the districts aren’t paying enough to retain their staff.

“We know that we cannot continue going on in the way that we have been because if we continue this way, we will continue to just hemorrhage educators and our students will continue to lose out — our students today and our students for years to come," Malden Education Association President Deb Gesualdo said.

Staff in both districts have been requested to show up to work Monday.

The school committees and their representatives argue that it’s not that simple, and they don’t have unlimited budgets.

"We went higher than we were authorized to go because it’s the right thing to do, but there’s only so much that we could do with good faith, if it’s not there, we don’t see it," Malden School Committee Member Adam Weldai said.

Unions are planning to picket at schools instead.