Large Police Presence in Haverhill on Mass., NH State Line

Officials haven't said what took place, but a local man said he saw what appeared to be one of his neighbors choking another

By Katherine Underwood and Asher Klein

A large police investigation was underway in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Wednesday night. It appeared to be centered around a vehicle with a smashed windshield.

Police haven't given any information about what took place, referring questions to local prosecutors.

Officers from Haverhill and nearby Salem, New Hampshire, were at the scene on Fairview Farm Road, which is on the line between the two towns. Police had parts of the street taped off.

A man who lives in the area said the incident took place between two of his neighbors, and that he ran out to the car to try and help as one appeared to choke the other.

"I saw a car in the woods over there," Chris Heywood said. "I'm not sure how it got in there, but then I saw a man on top of somebody. It looked like he was just choking her or something."

He said that a Salem police officer arrived at the scene before he could and handcuffed a man. But there was no response from the person he'd seen being choked, according to Heywood.

"It didn't look good," he said.

