Haverhill Public Schools Reopen Following Massive Ransomware Attack

Students in Haverhill, Massachusetts are returning to the classroom Friday after a massive ransomware attack crippled the district's computer system.

By Lara Salahi

The Haverhill Public School District said its IT department noticed early Wednesday morning that something was wrong with the system, shutting down the network "before large scale corruption of the system occurred."

The school's entire system, including its remote learning platform, was out of operation, the district said.

Thursday was supposed to be the first day back in the classroom for students in grades 2 through 4. Those students, including Pre-Kindergarten and first graders, are set to return today. Grades 5 thru 12 will be remote.

"It's not fair to the kids," said Carolyn Camacho, a parent of a student. "They should be able to just go to school and not have any issues whatsoever."

The district says it is considering Thursday a snow day and will make it up on Friday, June 18.

The buildings will not have internet access, barring a few hot spots, as the district goes through their technology to ensure the malware is gone.

The Department of Homeland Security, Haverhill Police as well as Haverhill Public Schools are all investigating.

