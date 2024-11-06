Hayes, DeLauro, Murphy among officials reelected in Connecticut

Democrats in all of Connecticut's five congressional districts have been reelected as results continue to roll in.

NBC News projected former president Donald Trump to win several key battleground states including Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Kamala Harris has won Connecticut, NBC News projects.

Click here for live updates on the presidential race.

Jahana Hayes has been reelected in the highly contested fifth congressional district race, NBC News projects.

In a do-over of the 2022 fifth district race, Hayes secured the win over Republican challenger George Logan.

In 2022, she beat Logan by roughly 2,000 votes - one of the closest races in the country.

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Joe Courtney, John Larson and Jim Himes were all projected to win in their respective congressional races.

Senator Chris Murphy was also reelected for a third term, NBC News projects. The incumbent ran against Republican challenger Matt Corey.

Click here for a breakdown of local election results in Connecticut.

In the 23rd District, Sen. Herron Gaston declared victory over Republican challenger Brian Banacowski.

Sen. Herron Gaston is declaring victory in the 23rd district state senate race based on the numbers he’s seeing. Unofficial results haven’t been posted yet. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/yCFnEL7Zf3 — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) November 6, 2024

Election Day issues

A few local municipalities have reported issues with tabulators, including in Ansonia, Greenwich and Torrington, where officials are manually counting ballots.

Hundreds of people, including a large group of Yale University students, came out for same day voting in New Haven. Voters packed city hall waiting to cast their vote - some even waiting in lines lasting three hours.

The Secretary of the State's Office said Connecticut is slated to get new tabulators for the 2025 election.