Hazmat situation reported at Dorchester post office; building evacuated

A post office in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston has been evacuated on Thursday morning amid reports of a hazardous material situation, according to the city's police department.

The call came to police for the reported hazmat situation at the post office on Talbot Avenue just before 8 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The hazmat team has been notified.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details on this developing story were not immediately available.