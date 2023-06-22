Local

dorchester

Hazmat situation reported at Dorchester post office; building evacuated

aerial photo of the post office on talbot ave in dorchester
NBC10 Boston

A post office in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston has been evacuated on Thursday morning amid reports of a hazardous material situation, according to the city's police department.

The call came to police for the reported hazmat situation at the post office on Talbot Avenue just before 8 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The hazmat team has been notified.

An investigation is ongoing.

Additional details on this developing story were not immediately available.

