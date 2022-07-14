Hazardous Materials Investigation at Home in Weymouth

Hazmat teams converged on a home in Weymouth, Massachusetts, Thursday morning to look into potentially hazardous materials there, police said.

No one was hurt and there's no threat to the public, Massachusetts State Police said.

The initial call for an emergency came in about 10 a.m., Weymouth police said, and state police said the resident at the home was cooperating with investigators.

The two police departments were joined at the scene, on Mansfield Street, by local firefighters, the Department of Fire Services Hazmat team and the ATF, according to state police.