Hazmat Responds to Gas Leak on Beacon Hill

A gas leak on Grove Street caused elevated readings Tuesday morning

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

A gas leak prompted a hazmat response and the evacuation of three buildings on Beacon Hill in Boston Tuesday morning.

Gas leaked into a building on Grove Street from outside, causing elevated readings, Boston police said. Boston police and fire were on scene by 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police were awaiting response from Boston Water and Sewer.

Crews were monitoring the air quality in the surrounding buildings to determine the cause of the odor. No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.

