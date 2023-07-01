Local

air quality

Hazy skies, poor visibility at some Mass. beaches to start holiday weekend

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has resulted in poor visibility at beaches like Nantasket and Duxbury

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Tania Leal

Our Fourth of July holiday weekend is off to a dry but hazy start at several beaches in Massachusetts, including Duxbury and Nantasket, as the wildfires in Canada continue to generate a lot of smoke.

Duxbury Beach operations said on Saturday that the beach had poor visibility due to smoke pouring in from the Canadian wildfires. The haze has come and gone a few times today, a tweet said.

At Nantasket Beach, NBC10 Boston's Ryan Kath reported it was clear and sunny until about a mile from the beach where the hazy skies made it difficult to even see people in the water.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Others on Twitter also said Nahant Beach was experiencing the same conditions.

The wildfire smoke from Canada has continued to travel across New England, negatively impacting our air quality; much of the area is seeing low to moderate air quality due to the smoke.

Local

Needham 2 hours ago

Multiple vehicles broken into, at least 2 stolen overnight in Needham

missing person 4 hours ago

Authorities report a possible sighting of missing Stoughton woman

It was a foggy start Saturday morning, with visibility near half a mile or less in many Cape Cod communities and the Islands.

Hazy skies may remain through Sunday early afternoon before rain arrives in the region, but the second half of our holiday weekend should see considerably less overall smoke concentration.

Click here for tips on staying healthy as plumes of smoke continue stretching from Canada into parts of the U.S.

New York City continues to have some of the worst air quality in the world as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves across the continent.

This article tagged under:

air qualityMassachusettssmoke
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us