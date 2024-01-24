‘He brightened up every room': Training classmate recalls Navy SEAL killed in sea operation

The tragic deaths of two Navy SEALs are being felt in Massachusetts.

Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, was a star swimmer and graduate of Westfield High School and UMass Amherst.

The two Seals had been climbing aboard a ship that was carrying illegal weapons to Yemen in the middle of the night according to the US government.

One of the SEALs–Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27 –slipped into the Arabian Sea.

Chambers jumped in to try to save him.

“What was taught and ingrained in us from Day 1 you never leave your swim buddy,” said Gordon Kretser, who attended boot camp with Chambers.

They were also in the same training class to become SEALs.

“He was always the fastest swimmer by far,” said Kretser. “There wasn’t anyone else close to him in how fast he was in the water, in the pool, and on the ocean.”

The training was intense, and Chambers stood out.

“He brightened up every room,” said Kretser. “As brutal as the stuff we were going through he always had a big smile on his face.”

Westfield High School said Chambers was on the swim team and a 2005 graduate.

In a statement, the school district said, ”He truly is a hero.”

He was also a student-athlete at UMass.

“His loss is a big one for our community and we join Chris’ family, friends and those he served alongside in celebrating his life and honoring his sacrifice,” said Sean Clark, head swimming and diving coach at UMass.

There has been an extensive search in the waters of the coast of East Africa where the incident took place, but so far the bodies of the two men have not been found. Both are presumed deceased.

