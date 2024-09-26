‘He has a mind of his own': Stranded dog rescued after getting stranded on roof of Revere home

A dog that accidentally stranded itself on the roof of a home in Revere, Massachusetts, was rescued Thursday with some help from a Good Samaritan and the city's animal control officer.

The dog -- named Rocky -- apparently poked its nose through a barely open upper-story window and then climbed out on the roof and didn't know how to get back inside.

A concerned passerby, along with the animal control officer, climbed a fire escape, secured the dog and then waited for the dog's owner to come home from her job in Winthrop so they could push out an air conditioner and let the dog back inside the house.

"So what I understand, the dog escaped through the bedroom window, got up on the second floor roof and walked around for a little bit and then we managed to get the owner to open the window," Revere Animal Control Officer Anthony Masiello said. "We managed to get the dog through the window to a safe position, and we're good. It was just an accidental thing -- the dog wanted to go out for a walk."

"He's a very good dog, very friendly dog," Masiello added. "I'm glad it worked out and that it didn't jump. That's huge. It happens. Every day it happens, something."

The dog's owner, Yuliana, did not want to give her last name. She said she was at work when she got a call from her mother.

"She said that our dog was on the roof. She had gotten a call from the school straight across the street from where we live. They called the police."

Yuliana said Rocky is about 7 years old, and can be a bit mischievous at times.

"He has a mind of his own," she said. "I'm like, the window was slightly open and he came out. Thank God we have really good people here in Revere to help us out with our dog."