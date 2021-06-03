Eddie is not a morning person, like many of us.

The 8-year-old -- a Yorkie mix -- simply does not like waking up.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"When I first got him, he didn't seem to hate mornings, but the more he lived here, a few months in, he started getting grumpy," said Lisa Mattuchio of her dog. "I was laughing because now he knows he is in his forever home."

Mattuchio adopted Eddie three years ago. He cannot use his hind legs and instead uses a scooter to get around.

NBC10 Boston

But it's that strong dislike of waking up that has made him an international star.

The battle to wake him up each morning, documented daily on TikTok, has exploded online. @eddieonwheels' wake-ups, or lack thereof, have pulled in more than 620,000 followers and 12.3 million likes.

"I hear from people all over the country, all over the world. Egypt, Greece, Australia. 'We start our day looking at Eddie videos because he makes us smile and we love him!'" Mattuchio said.

A local high school student will soon be heading to Harvard University, and her admissions essay about a tough time in her life has gained a lot of attention.

Mattuchio, who used to work as a nurse at a veterinary hospital, says she has made it a mission to provide a home to senior and special needs dogs. In addition to Eddie, she has three other dogs that were looking for their forever home and found it with her in Saugus, Massachusetts.

"It is important to me that I try and share and send a message that you should adopt a senior dog or a special needs dog, it is just the right thing to do," Mattuchio said. "We go to dog parks, we walk every day, we hike. They are seniors and special needs but you can do as much with them as a two-year-old lab."

Mattuchio says she also has used the TikTok platform to raise money and awareness.

"I have used Eddie's platform to raise money for other dogs and that has been very successful, so I am very proud of that, helping other dogs get wheels built, and physical therapy," Mattuchio said.

She added that the daily posts come naturally.

"Eddie gives me content everyday, I don't have to put any thought into it. He is a character," she said.

With all that exposure, Eddie is becoming a celebrity of sorts.

"Eddie gets recognized now on occasion and that is really fun," she said. "I have had someone reach out and say, 'Oh, my granddaughter was Eddie for Halloween.' I don't even know what she did, probably crawled around and was grumpy," Mattuchio said.

She wants to change the way the world sees senior and special needs dogs.

"It is fun to know that a 60-second post is making people so happy across the world," she said. "I have had people reach out to say I am adopting a senior dog this weekend."

Meet some of the dogs up for adoption at the MSPCA and find out some of what to know when you're adopting.