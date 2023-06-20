Head-on crash between 2 vans leaves 1 person dead in Cranston, RI

Someone died in a head-on crash between two vans in Cranston, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR, which cited the city's police.

Another person was seriously hurt during the crash, which happened Monday night on Scituate Avenue.

Police told the news outlet it appeared that the vans were driving in opposite directions, when one of them crossed the center lane and hit the other van. The jaws of life had to be used to get two people out from one of the vans.

The driver of the other van was uninjured, police told WJAR.

Crews on Monday night were working to figure out how to safely remove one of the vans, since it was filled with flammable oxygen tanks.

An investigation is ongoing.