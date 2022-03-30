Head-On Crash Closes Great Road in Littleton

Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Littleton, Massachusetts on Wednesday after police say one driver crossed the center line.

Littleton police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed over the center line while traveling on Great Road (Route 119) near Lawrence Street on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., crashing head-on into an Acura sedan. A box truck that was traveling behind the Acura was unable to stop and also hit the Jeep.

The drivers of the Jeep and Acura had to be extricated by firefighters. The Jeep was airlifted to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. The driver of the Acura was taken by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported.

More information was not immediately available.