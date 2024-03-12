Healey administration appeals major disaster declaration after historic September rainfall

The Healey administration has formally appealed the Federal Emergency Management Agency's denial of the governor's request for a major disaster declaration to support recovery efforts from storms that ripped through Massachusetts in September, leaving several communities scrambling to rebuild roads, buildings, homes and other infrastructure devastated by flash flooding.

The storms from Sept. 11 through 13 dropped historic amounts of rain in parts of the state, including Worcester, Hampden and Bristol counties, prompting a state of emergency. Severe flash flooding trapped people in their cars, left behind buckled roads and even washed away MBTA commuter rail tracks.

In her appeal letter to President Joe Biden and FEMA Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich, Gov. Maura Healey said in part, "These storms were devastating for our communities. I saw the impacts firsthand – homes and businesses were destroyed, roadways and bridges were inaccessible, and some residents had to be evacuated. Six months later, they are still rebuilding. The state has done all that we can to support their recovery, but the needs far outpace our available resources."

Healey said they have been appreciative of FEMA's partnership throughout the process but are concerned that the agency's assessment of the state's request failed to include certain identified costs. ​

​"Our communities must know that both their state and federal governments understand the severe challenges and stress they are facing, and that we are here to help. Their recovery is particularly daunting given the knowledge that the next severe storm could be around the corner, as we continue to see the escalating impacts of climate change," Healey wrote. "I urge you to please reconsider our request and help us deliver the relief that Massachusetts cities and towns desperately need.​"

Drone and helicopter footage shows the widespread damage caused by Monday night's flash flooding.

Healey declared a state of emergency on Sept. 12, 2023. In her request for federal assistance, Healey said the extraordinarily heavy rainfall flooded thousands of homes and businesses, destroyed infrastructure, and required a significant public safety response.

Leominster was one of the hardest-hit areas, in which two dams had to be shored up after about the city saw around 7 inches of rainfall from one storm. At least 1,400 residents who had filed for FEMA assistance online said in February they were shocked to learn the agency had denied the state's request for help.

Congressman Jame P. McGovern fired back at the federal agency’s decision at the time, saying, "FEMA’s recommendation to deny disaster relief for the City of Leominster is unacceptable and unconscionable. ”

The state response to the disaster has been ongoing.

A major disaster declaration provides federal funding for both individuals and public infrastructure through FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs.