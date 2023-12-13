Healey administration requests major disaster declaration after historic September rainfall

The Healey administration is requesting the president issue a major disaster declaration to support recovery efforts from storms that ripped through Massachusetts in September, leaving several communities scrambling to rebuild roads, buildings, homes and other infrastructure devastated by flash flooding.

The storms from Sept. 11 through 13 dropped historic amounts of rain in parts of the state, prompting a state of emergency. Severe flash flooding trapped people in their cars, left behind buckled roads and even washed away MBTA commuter rail tracks.

In Leominster, one of the hardest-hit areas, two dams had to be shored up after about the city saw around 7 inches of rainfall from one storm. More than 1,000 residents have already applied for FEMA assistance with repairs to private property, according to the mayor.

Drone and helicopter footage shows the widespread damage caused by Monday night's flash flooding.

"The extraordinarily heavy rainfall flooded thousands of homes and businesses, destroyed infrastructure, and required a significant public safety response,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “I’m requesting federal assistance to support our ongoing recovery efforts as communities and residents continue to rebuild.”

A major disaster declaration provides federal funding for both individuals and public infrastructure through FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has already been working with FEMA to complete assessments of the affected areas to see what will qualify.

“Beginning on September 11, MEMA staff responded to Attleboro, North Attleboro, Lancaster, Leominster, Princeton, Springfield, and Sterling to support community response and recovery activities. I want to thank all of the state and municipal agencies, volunteers, and non-governmental organizations who worked together to respond to the storm, as well as the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their leadership,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley in a media statement.

The state response to the disaster has been ongoing. For more information about the resources available through the state, click here.