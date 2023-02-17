New Interim Colonel Named at Massachusetts State Police

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has announced that Lieutenant Colonel John E. Mawn, Jr. will be Massachusetts State Police Interim Colonel, effective Friday.

Mawn is succeeding Colonel Christopher Mason, who is retiring Friday after a 40-year career in law enforcement.

Prior to being named Interim Colonel, Mawn has served as Commander of the Division of Investigative Services, which investigates violent crimes such as homicides, crimes against children, narcotics cases, cybercrime, and organized crime, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The Division of Investigative Services launched several new trainings during Mawn's leadership, which were designed to enhance investigations, increase accountability and help advance neighborhood safety. The division also achieved a 97% homicide solve rate during Mawn's tenure, which is one of the highest in the U.S., according to the governor's office.

Mawn has been credited with creating Mass. State Police's first division diversity officer to recruit women and people of color, review job postings and hiring practices for potential bias and report diversity statistics.

He first joined State Police in 1993, after serving as a United States Marine during the Gulf War and in Kuwait and 6 years as a Harwich Municipal Police Officer.

“I want to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their confidence in me and the opportunity to serve,” incoming Interim Colonel Mawn said in a news release. “I look forward to building upon the Department’s steadfast efforts to enhance public safety, implement reforms that foster public trust, and adopt innovations that strengthen our ability to provide the highest levels of policing services to residents and visitors across the Commonwealth.”

Friday was the last day for Col. Christopher Mason, after more than three years leading the force.

In a statement announcing his departure, Mason thanked troopers "for your professionalism, dedication, and exceptional delivery of police services across the Commonwealth. It has been my true privilege to work alongside you."

Gov. Maura Healey, who took office last month, called Mason an exemplary leader.

"His decades-long career in law enforcement exemplified core values of integrity, fairness, and dignity, and we are fortunate to have benefitted from his steady leadership in Massachusetts. I am grateful for his service to the state and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement," she said in a statement.