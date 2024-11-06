Healey recommends six pardons to Governor's Council

Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday forwarded six new potential pardons to the Governor's Council, for crimes ranging from larceny to worker's compensation fraud.

In filing letters obtained by the News Service, the governor noted in each case that the pardon was supported by a vote of the Parole Board, acting in its capacity as the Advisory Board of Pardons.

Healey recommended official forgiveness for: Robert Tober (larceny); David Palazzo (insurance fraud, possession of class B substance, worker's compensation fraud); Anthony Tindal (possession with intent to distribute marijuana); Mynor-Deane Martino Boland (operating a vehicle without a license, OUI marijuana, possession of marijuana, telecommunications fraud, unlawful possession of a telecommunication system); Richard Barnes (three counts of breaking and entering, and larceny); and Kira Pareseau (assault and battery, misdemeanor malicious destruction of property, drug possession, two counts of larceny).

In Pareseau's case, the Parole Board had recommended a conditional pardon, a path that Healey followed on Wednesday. The governor submitted a pardon for Pareseau "with the condition that she not obtain a firearms license."

Final approval over the clemency decisions now rests with the elected Governor's Council, which has a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday, Nov. 13.