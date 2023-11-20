Healey to announce efforts to prevent hate crimes in Mass.

Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday morning to announce efforts to prevent hate crimes in Massachusetts.

Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will speak at 10:30 a.m. from the State House "to highlight the administration's commitment to addressing hate in Massachusetts and provide remarks int he Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month opening ceremony. The event is billed as a "hate crimes announcement," by the governor's press office.

Healty and Driscoll will be joined for the announcement by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy, Massachusetts State Police interim Col. John Mawn Jr., and other state and local officials.