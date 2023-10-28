Lewiston, Maine mass shootings

‘Healing Together': Maine Gov. Mills launches website to support victims of Lewiston mass shooting

There are multiple community funds, including those established by the Maine Community Foundation, the L-A Metro Chamber, the United Way of Androscoggin County, and Central Maine Medical Center, that are offering financial help for those affected

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new website launched by the Maine governor offers information on ways to support the victims of the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting, including places to donate and where to find mental health resources.

The "Healing Together" website comes on the heels of Wednesday's massacre, where 18 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded when a gunman opened fire at two local businesses. The suspected gunman has been found dead.

The site provides information on where to send donations that support victims, families, first responders and the organizations that have responded in the wake of the violence.

There are multiple community funds, including those established by the Maine Community Foundation, the L-A Metro Chamber, the United Way of Androscoggin County, and Central Maine Medical Center, that are offering financial help for those affected.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“In the face of great tragedy and difficulty, it is a hallmark of Maine people to come together to love and support one another. To that end, I know many people right now are asking, ‘How can I help?’ I encourage Maine people to use and share our ‘Healing Together’ website as a resource to support the families of the victims and the greater Lewiston community as we begin the long and difficult process of healing," Mills wrote in a media statement.

The website offers a central location for all the groups working to support victims and families following the tragedy. It also points visitors to mental health resources.

Authorities held a press conference on October 28 with details on the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

For those seeking help in person, a Family Assistance Center has been opened at the Lewiston Armory. This center, located at 65 Central Ave., is dedicated specifically to victims who were present during the shootings, or victims' families or support systems. There victims will be able to find support resources without having to visit multiple agencies at multiple locations. It will be open for the foreseeable future daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A second center dedicated to mental health assistance for anyone in the community struggling with the tragedy, whether they were present during the shootings or not, is available at the Ramada Inn on Pleasant Street in Lewiston.

You can visit the website at maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.

More from Lewiston, Maine

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings 3 hours ago

With gunman dead, Maine mass shooting investigation moves into new phase

Maine 7 hours ago

Community begins grieving process after Maine mass shooter is found dead

Boston Celtics 18 hours ago

Celtics honor Maine shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence

This article tagged under:

Lewiston, Maine mass shootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us