Local

Maine

Health Care Workers Suing Maine Gov. Ordered to Reveal Identities

By The Associated Press

juicio
Shutterstock

Nine health care workers who sued Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to reveal their identities.

The workers have so far remained anonymous, but on Thursday a federal appeals court in Boston rejected a motion by the workers and gave them until Friday to file an amended complaint with their names.

The plaintiffs were later given an extension until Monday. Attorneys for Liberty Counsel, a law firm representing the health care workers, said in a court filing Friday that the one-day extension is needed to give lawyers time to speak with each plaintiff about whether they want to proceed.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us