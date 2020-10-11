Local

COVID-19

Health Department Warns of NH Restaurant Patron Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

The customer sat at the bar of Jumpin' Jay's Fish Cafe on Congress Street in Portsmouth

A nurse holds COVID-19 swab tests at a clinic on May 5, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. The state has completed more than one million tests as of August.
John Moore/Getty Images

A customer at a downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, restaurant may have exposed other diners to COVID-19, according to the health department.

The customer sat at the bar of Jumpin' Jay's Fish Cafe on Congress Street in Portsmouth. Officials say that the patron sat at the bar from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting on Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. Anyone who sat at the bar during this time period is urged to call New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance.

Anyone who may have come into contact with this customer is eligible for testing.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New HampshirePORTSMOUTHtestingcoronavirus in new hampshire
