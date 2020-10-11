Health Department Warns of NH Restaurant Patron Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

A customer at a downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, restaurant may have exposed other diners to COVID-19, according to the health department.

The customer sat at the bar of Jumpin' Jay's Fish Cafe on Congress Street in Portsmouth. Officials say that the patron sat at the bar from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting on Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. Anyone who sat at the bar during this time period is urged to call New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance.

Anyone who may have come into contact with this customer is eligible for testing.