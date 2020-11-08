Health Officials Warn of Possible COVID Exposure at NH Restaurant

New Hampshire health officials announced Saturday that they have identified potential community exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant in Hampton.
A person who visited The 401 Tavern, located at 401 Lafayette Road, last month has tested positive for the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said. The exposure occurred in the bar area during the evenings of Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
Health officials said they have conducted a contact tracing investigation with this potential community exposure and are notifying close contacts directly. They are making a public announcement because there could be additional individuals at the tavern who were exposed to the virus and should monitor for symptoms and get tested.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.
Anyone who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19, health officials say.
The state Department of Health and Human Services says the virus continues to circulate in New Hampshire communities and is asking residents to help prevent further community spread by taking the following precautions:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid close contact with others. When outside your home, practice social distancing -- keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
- Wear a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.