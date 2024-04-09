Hearing in Karen Read case will consider public release of defense motions

A hearing is scheduled in the high-profile Karen Read murder case Tuesday, just days before the trial is scheduled to start.

The hearing will be streamed in the player above.

Read is accused of killing John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, in Canton, Massachusetts, in 2022. Her lawyers have alleged that she was framed amid a massive coverup, which the prosecution and people involved have denied. Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident.

During Tuesday's hearing, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., the judge will consider arguments from The Boston Globe, which has requested the court unseal a previous motion to dismiss from the defense.

Read's lawyers had attempted to have the murder case against her dismissed, but a judge ruled against that motion last month. Her attorneys had also pushed to have Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey disqualified from the case, which was also denied by the judge.

The Globe's argument centers on the idea that the public has a presumptive right of access to materials surrounding those motions, which were impounded. The case and the questions the defense has attempted to raise about the way the investigation has been handled have captured public attention and become a point of contention in Canton and beyond.

"The case has divided the Town and put Canton public institutions under scrutiny as defendant's supporters have rallied around her and decried what they claim is a corrupt prosecution. In a case such as this one, the transparency of the proceedings is crucial to the public's understanding and acceptance of the judicial process," the motion from the Globe reads.

The trial is scheduled to begin on April 16.