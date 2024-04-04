Hearing Thursday on buffer zone for Karen Read trial

During a special motion hearing Thursday in the Karen Read case, prosecutors will request a buffer zone near the courthouse.

This request comes as the Read case has garnished pre-trial attention, with supporters attending hearings carrying posters and wearing "Free Karen Read" shirts.

State prosecutors filed a motion requesting special restrictions at the trial, ones that would keep demonstrations back at least 500 feet from the courthouse in Dedham. The restrictions would also ban people — and animals — from wearing any attire that suggests a "favorable or unfavorable opinion of either party."

Marc Randazza, an attorney for supporters of Read, filed a motion earlier this week to fight the proposed restrictions on demonstrations.

While the motion hasn't yet been approved, supporters of Read have balked at the proposal, calling it a violation of First Amendment rights.

"The Commonwealth seeks to unconstitutionally infringe upon the right of the people to enjoy their full and robust rights under the First Amendment and Art. 16 of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights, as amended by art. 77 of the Amendments to the Massachusetts Constitution," the motion reads.

A Norfolk District Attorney's Office spokesman noted on Monday, in response to a protest surrounding the motion, that the decision to take measures to prevent juror interference lies with judges, and while it's uncommon, it has been used before, including in the "Puppy Doe" animal cruelty case of 2018. Asked about the new motion filed Tuesday, a spokesperson made the same point.

"The Court regularly exercises its authority to provide for the fair administration of justice, including defending the juries from undue influence in a variety of ways. It is at the discretion of the Court," the spokesperson told NBC10 Boston.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022. Her lawyers have alleged that she is being framed amid a massive coverup, which the prosecution has denied.

The trial is scheduled to begin on April 16.