‘Heartbreaking': Pickup truck crashes into centuries-old Norwell house

A pickup truck slammed through the wall of a house in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Cara Sacchetti and her fiancé, Brandon Hall, fortunately weren't home when the crash happened Tuesday.

"This is pretty heartbreaking," said Sacchetti. "It's a historic home, I bought it three years ago, it's going to be hard to make it look like the way it did."

The driver was trapped inside the truck, but he was conscious and alert when first responders arrived.

"It's just mind-blowing how it could be struck from this angle," said Hall. "The trajectory of the car, the guy must have been completely out of his mind, so my first reaction was I was very furious."

There is extensive damage to the home, which dates back to the early 1700s.

"Our wedding is in three weeks," said Hall. "So we had people coming here to stay with us, people that are coming in from out of town, I'm from the South, so I have a bunch of family and friends coming in, so this is just a big stress to have to deal with right before another very stressful time of your life."

The couple plans to rebuild.

"I was very proud of this house," said Sacchetti. "I really wanted to buy an antique house, this is what I was looking for, it was my dream home, so the fact that it got destroyed like this, it's heartbreaking."

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Police have not said why he lost control of the vehicle or if he'll face any charges.