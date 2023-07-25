Heat emergency declared in Boston Thursday and Friday

The city of Boston is declaring a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday, where temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s and heat indexes are expected in the mid-90s up to 100 degrees.

Cooling centers will open to all residents at locations across the city.

There will be 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. See a full list below.

Boston Public Library locations will also be open as a refuge for the heat. The city will also open 64 splash pads at parks and playgrounds. For a map of the splash pads, click here. Certain BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End will be open - learn more about swim times at Mirabella here and registration for the other pools here.

Extreme heat comes with an increase in emergency calls. During last summer's heat wave, Boston EMS saw a 15-20% increase in 911 calls. During this weather it is important to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity as is possible.

Look out for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches.

Children and pets should never be left alone in cars, even for a short time.

If you see someone who appears disoriented or unable to move, please ask if they need help and call 911. There will be amnesty at the city's emergency shelters due to the extreme heat for anyone with non-violent restrictions. The men's shelter is at 112 Southampton St. and the women's shelter is at 794 Massachusetts Ave.

City officials have also issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information or assistance, call 311. For emergencies, call 911.

For more heat safety tips, visit boston.gov/heat.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations