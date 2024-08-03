Heat, humidity stick around Saturday with a localized downpour possible

The weekend forecast is much improved…at least for Saturday. This does not imply any relief from the heat and humidity, however. We’re still buried in that all weekend long. I’m strictly speaking of the storm threat today. While most of us stay dry (and roast in the hazy sun), one or two localized downpours could pop up late this afternoon or early this evening at random.

Storms could fire up overnight tonight, but the primary focus is on Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will accompany any of the storms, so stay weather aware throughout the afternoon.

Less humid air is in route, but it’s taking the long way to get here. Arrival time seems to be during the day on Tuesday, with less humid air in place through Wednesday and possibly part of Thursday. Why the uncertainty? The looming tropical threat far to the south.

We should see Tropical Storm Debbie take shape somewhere on the Florida Peninsula this weekend, and its track remains a mystery beyond Monday. As waves of rain peel off the surrounding circulation and are hurled in our direction, we could see the humidity leap back into the picture. This will be the least of our worries, however, since any of those waves of tropical rain will bring with them a heightened flood potential.

Lots to play out in the days ahead. We’ll keep you in the loop online, on-air, and on your favorite streaming platform.

Have a great, safe weekend!