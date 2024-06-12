Dorchester

33 displaced after large fire spreads to other homes in Dorchester

It's unclear what caused the fire and whether anyone was injured

A large fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood displaced dozens of people from their homes early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire occurred at 7 Carson St. at about 5 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said, and spread to the buildings on both sides.

Fire officials said 33 people, including two children and two elderly people, and their pets were rescued from the burning homes.

Photos showed firefighters hosing several porches behind three family houses, which have narrow walkways between the triple-deckers — making it even tougher for crews to access, according to officials.

Multiple power lines across the front made it hard for them to use aerial ladders, so ground ladders had to be used instead, officials said.

It's unclear what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

