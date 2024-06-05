Boston

Mayday ordered after firefighter gets trapped on roof of burning building in Boston

The firefighter was able to escape to safety by climbing down a fire truck's ladder

A mayday was ordered after a firefighter became trapped on the roof of a burning building in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston fire said they responded to a reported fire in a 2-1/2 story building in the 200 block of Normandy Street around 2:45 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire. Additional resources were called in, and the fire has burned through the roof.

The fire department shared video from the scene, which showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

At one point, fire officials said a mayday was ordered for a firefighter who was temporarily trapped on the roof by the heavy flames. The firefighter was ultimately able to exit safely by a ladder from a fire truck.

No further details were immediately available.

