Massachusetts

Heavy law enforcement presence descends on Natick neighborhood

Several of the people in the area could be seen in aerial footage wearing FBI jackets

By Marc Fortier

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen in a Natick, Massachusetts, neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Aerial photos showed numerous police vehicles in the area of a home on Woodland Street. At least one Natick police cruiser could be seen, along with several unmarked vehicles. Several of the people outside the home were seen wearing FBI jackets.

In a Facebook post at 2:17 p.m., Natick police informed residents of "increased police activity" on Woodland Street, specifically in the area between Juniper and Clover lanes. They said the activity is due to "an ongoing investigation focused on public safety."

They said there is no immediate threat to the community or cause for public concern for residents in the area or the broader community.

The FBI said in a statement that they are conducting "court authorized activity" and reiterated that there is no public safety threat. They declined any further comment.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been released.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Man found shot to death inside truck in Worcester

Boston 9 hours ago

2 men due in court after allegedly flying drone near Boston's Logan Airport

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us