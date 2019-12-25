Local
Ruggles MBTA

Heavy Police Activity Reported at Parking Garage Near MBTA Ruggles Station

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

UPDATE: A woman and two children were found on a sidewalk in Boston.

Police are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Read an earlier version below.

Local

arrest 1 hour ago

23-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Body Found Behind Fall River Bakery

hanover fire department 1 hour ago

Hanover Firefighters Foil Grinch’s Plans to Ruin Their Christmas

Northeastern University police have warned the public to stay away from a garage owned by the university near the Ruggles MBTA Station due to heavy police activity in the area.

MBTA Director of Communications Joe Pesaturo said bus service in the immediate area is temporarily shut down. It is unclear when the service will be restored.

Authorities did not detail what police were responding to. An SUV was seen behind police tape on the roof of a parking structure.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MBTA police for more information.

This article tagged under:

Ruggles MBTAmbtaNortheastern Universitypolice presenceruggles
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us