Heavy police presence at Norwood apartment complex for report of shots fired

Police responded to an apartment complex in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Saturday night to investigate a report of shots fired.

Norwood police said they did not have a report of anyone struck, but officers were on scene investigating the sound of gunshots.

An NBC10 Boston crew on scene said state police arrived with guns drawn and K9s in tow. Police were scattered throughout the complex trying to track down a possible shooter.

A woman who spoke with NBC10 Boston said that she was very shaken up after hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots near where she lives in the apartment complex on Walpole Street.

"Out of nowhere just shots flying, and hearing explosions, and all my mom is yelling, is like take cover, so we just dove take cover, my sisters are trying to hide in the kitchen, under the tables and stuff, we didn't know where it was coming from, who was coming to shoot us, if we're gonna get hit or anything," she said.

The 25-year-old woman says she's lived at the Commons at Windsor Gardens for about two years, and she's always felt safe until this evening. She said she'd be staying somewhere else, at least Saturday night, until there are some answers from police.

The scene remained very active late Saturday night, with crime scene tape up and officers walking around at 11 p.m.

There were still no reports of anyone injured but police are continuing to investigate.