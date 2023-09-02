Sturbridge

Heavy police presence near hotel in Sturbridge

Sturbridge police confirmed the activity in the area of 358 Main Street, the Super 8 by Wyndham Sturbridge

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Getty Images

There was a large police presence Saturday night near a hotel in Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

Sturbridge police confirmed the activity in the area of 358 Main Street, the Super 8 by Wyndham Sturbridge, and asked people to avoid the area.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

No other details were released, including why authorities were on scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The hotel website says the Super 8 is located right off interstates 84 and 90 in the heart of Sturbridge, overlooking Cedar Lake. It's close to Worcester and Hartford, and driving distance from Boston or Providence.

This story will be updated when we get more information

This article tagged under:

SturbridgeMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us