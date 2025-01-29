Two police officers shot while serving warrant in Connecticut, suspect dead

Two West Haven police officers were shot as the officers were carrying out a state search warrant out of West Haven at an apartment in New Haven early Wednesday morning and the suspect was shot and has died, according to police.

New Haven Police said the two officers were part of a task force made up of law enforcement from several departments who were executing the search warrant on Grand Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. One of the officers is undergoing surgery.

The suspect fired several gunshots and was struck during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Three other people were also in apartment with the suspect, including a child, officials said. They were not injured.

Grand Avenue is open, but police expect to be at the scene for awhile.

The Office of the Inspector General will be investigating.