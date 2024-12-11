Heads up! Today is a First Alert in Greater Boston. Your NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather Team is tracking what could be the wettest day of the year, along with strong, gusty winds.

A frontal system is bringing rich moisture from our south, giving way to periods of heavy rain for much of the day. Some localized flooding is possible. In fact, a flood watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

A few communities could even see between 2 and 3 inches of rain, with a few higher isolated amounts. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

On top of the rain, our winds will pick up in a big way, too. A high wind warning is in effect for Boston and all of eastern Massachusetts from 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon until 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds could gust in a few communities up to 60 mph. And for central Massachusetts, a wind advisory is in effect on Wednesday afternoon through 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds could gust up to 55 mph.

Be careful while driving. Also, make sure any loose items in your yard, from holiday decorations to garbage cans, are either tied down or brought indoors.

The rain will wrap up late Wednesday night, likely between 11 p.m. and midnight, as a cold front sweeps through the region and moves east.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday. Then Thursday, our temperatures will crash! In fact, high temperatures will fall through the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Cold weather settles in Friday for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Friday and Saturday. Our highs will rebound into the upper 30s by Sunday. The weekend looks sunny!