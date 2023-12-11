Heavy rain causes messy commute, leaves thousands of Mass. residents without power

Hopefully, you have good tread on your tires and a good pair of windshield wipers because they're going to come in handy Monday morning.

The storm that rolled in Sunday has kept dumping rain overnight, so you'll likely see some water accumulation on the road during your commute.

So far, there hasn't been any severe flooding but puddles and water buildup on the shoulders of the highway and in some low-lying areas. That's going to increase chances of some skidding, hydroplaning and spinouts. Not to mention, under those puddles, there may be potholes.

The constant rain and the traffic usually cause road erosion and driving over a pothole could do a number on your car.

You may also see some debris as you drive along some of the more residential parts of the city. Branches and twigs here and there. That might tempt some to want to swerve into another lane and possibly lose control.

So, in other words, be on the lookout and take it easy. Give yourself 15 to 20 extra minutes Monday morning because traffic will be slower, especially if there's an accident.

In fact, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a crash in Somerville on Interstate 92 southbound at exit 20. Two lanes were closed but have since reopened.

Also Monday morning, just over 5,000 Massachusetts residents reported that they were left without power, according to National Grid's website.

In New Hampshire, over 400 residents lost power because of the storm, reported Eversource.

Over in Connecticut, multiple roads throughout the state, including in Hampton and Newtown, were shut down because of flooding and downed trees and wires, according to NBC Connecticut.