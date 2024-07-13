Heavy rainfall in New Hampshire creates dangerously high water levels

Authorities in New Hampshire are urging boaters and swimmers to be cautious on the Connecticut River and other waterways as recent heavy rainfall has led to dangerous water levels.

According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, some areas getting more than six inches of rain and despite clearer weather, many bodies of water are expected to remain high over the next several days.

Fast currents, hidden debris, and strong undertows can be tricky, even for experienced boaters and swimmers, authorities said.

Great River Hydro, the region's hydropower facility, advises against recreational boating near its dams on the Connecticut River, especially around McIndoes Dam in Monroe and Wilder Dam in Lebanon. Some boater safety buoys have been damaged, making the water even riskier. They’re asking people to avoid boating, kayaking, or canoeing in these areas until the conditions improve and the buoys are fixed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Several boat landings, including East Wilder Boat Launch in Lebanon, Wilson’s Landing in Hanover, Hewes Brook CT River Landing in Lyme, and Orford Boat Launch in Orford, are among those that may be impacted by these conditions.

Safety officials strongly recommend avoiding these areas. However, State Police said that if anyone does go into the waters, be sure to file a float plan, carry a cell phone, and wear a life jacket.