Heavy rains cause historic flooding in parts of Conn., leading to rescues, road closures

Heavy rains caused historic flooding in parts of western Connecticut on Sunday, closing roads, forcing water rescues and causing a minor mudslide.

Floodwaters swept two people into the Little River in the town of Oxford, but officials weren't able to immediately reach the area because of high waters and had to respond to other emergency calls, said Scott Pelletier, Oxford's fire chief. According to the town, their car stalled, they tried to get out and they haven't been found. The search was still ongoing as of Monday morning.

Videos posted on Facebook showed severe flooding in Oxford overtaking roads and homes, with at least one video showing a small building being washed downstream. The town said at least six bridges have been washed out.

NBC Connecticut Flooding destroyed Route 67 in Oxford

In Southbury, police asked residents via Facebook to stay home while roads were closed and crews responded to emergencies. In nearby Danbury, city officials said in a statement that a mudslide prompted the evacuation of a home.

Eighteen people had to be rescued from a flooded restaurant and a nearby home in Beacon Falls on Sunday amid rising floodwaters and conerns about the restaurant's structure being compromised. No serious injuries were reported.

Beacon Hose

Emergency crews in Danbury evacuated multiple buidings due to a "mudslide situation" and flooding. At least 20 people were rescued from flooded cars.

In Newtown, residents were advised to stay in their homes due to road flooding, and firefighters in Greenwich said they responded to over 20 calls during a 12-hour period, many of them due to storm-related flooding.

Road closures in Connecticut

Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed on Monday, with more rain and flooding expected throughout the day. Some Metro-North trains are also being impacted.

How much rain did Connecticut get?

Some parts of Connecticut, including Woodbury, received over 6 inches of rain within 12 hours, with some areas receiving close to a foot. NBC Connecticut meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan called it "an exceptional event," and said the rain in Oxford and Southbury was close to a 1,000-year flood.

Over 10" of rain in about 12 hours around Oxford and Southbury is close to a 1-in 1000 year flood. That means rain totals like these have an approximately 0.1% chance of occurring in any given year. An exceptional event. pic.twitter.com/GoZinQ4m0o — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 18, 2024

River flood warnings remained in effect Monday morning for Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties. Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.