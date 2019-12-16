Local
water main break

Heavy Traffic Anticipated in Lynn Due to Water Main Break

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Crews respond to a water main break on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Lynn, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston SkyRanger Helicopter

Heavy traffic is expected Monday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts following a water main break that affected the Lynnway.

Police said one lane remains closed after authorities shut down Route 1A south at Shepard Street Sunday to work on the water main break.

Massachusetts State Police said one lane of the route remains closed as of Tuesday morning and warns that drives that delays are expected. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if they can.

It is unclear what caused the water main break.

