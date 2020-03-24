Local
Heavy, Wet Snow Causes Power Outages Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Winter weather left many in New England without power during coronavirus isolation

As if the coronavirus-created isolation isn't enough, a storm that dumped some heavy, wet snow in parts of northern New England has left a number of power outages.

Utilities in Maine reported over 8,000 customers without electricity as of Tuesday morning, down from a peak of over 20,000.

In New Hampshire, over 9,500 customers had no power.

There were just a few scattered outages in Vermont.

As much as 6 to 10 inches of snow fell in some areas from Monday night into Tuesday. Some of the snow was expected to melt later Tuesday, with highs reaching the high 40s and low 50s.  

