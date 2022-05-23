Local

Helicopter Crashes at Nashua, NH, Airport; Occupants Injured

Images from the scene showed a red helicopter on its side

By Asher Klein

A flipped-over helicopter at an airport in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday, May 23, 2022.
NBC Boston

A helicopter crashed at an airport in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday, fire officials said.

The people inside had minor injuries, according to Nashua Fire Rescue, which responded to the crash at Nashua Airport.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the crash; fire officials said the crash happened from a low altitude.

The FAA said that the helicopter, a Robinson R44, rolled over while taking off from Boire Field Airport about 11 a.m. with two people on board. The agency is investigating.

Images from the scene showed a red helicopter on its side.

The helicopter, built in 2004, is registered to a company in Maine, federal records show.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

