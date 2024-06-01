New Hampshire

Helicopter crashes in woods just behind Danbury home, injuring pilot

The pilot was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, New Hampshire State Police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A helicopter crashed into a wooded area just behind a home in Danbury, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon, injuring the pilot.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded, alongside the Danbury police and fire departments, to a report of a helicopter crash at 208 Dean Road around 12:45 p.m.

The Bristol Fire Department says the helicopter was actively burning when first responders arrived on scene, and the pilot had already been removed from the helicopter.

A preliminary investigation shows the helicopter pilot lost control near a landing site and crashed into the wood line of a residential property in Danbury. The pilot, the sole occupant onboard, sustained injuries but was conscious, breathing and alert, police say. He was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the pilot's injuries, and his name is not being released at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has additional information is asked to call the Danbury Police Department.

