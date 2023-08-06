Local

Help Boston police find Alejandro the Chihuahua, who was stolen Saturday morning

The dog was last seen around 11 a.m. near the Mass. and Cass area of the city

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Boston police are investigating after a Chihuahua was stolen Saturday morning and are asking the public for help.

Alejandro, a tan and white Chihuahua, was stolen from Westland Avenue around 10:30 a.m., according to police. The dog was last seen around 11 a.m. near the Mass. and Cass area of the city, investigators say.

Police released a photo of Alejandro as well as an image of a person they are looking to speak with as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call D-4 detectives at 617-343-5619. Those wishing to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

