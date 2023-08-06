Help Boston police find Alejandro the Chihuahua, who was stolen Saturday morning

Boston police are investigating after a Chihuahua was stolen Saturday morning and are asking the public for help.

Alejandro, a tan and white Chihuahua, was stolen from Westland Avenue around 10:30 a.m., according to police. The dog was last seen around 11 a.m. near the Mass. and Cass area of the city, investigators say.

Police released a photo of Alejandro as well as an image of a person they are looking to speak with as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call D-4 detectives at 617-343-5619. Those wishing to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).